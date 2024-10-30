Stock Market Oct 30 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Photo Credit: Envato
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 126 points or 0.51% lower at 24,340.85 and the BSE Sensex closed 426.85 points or 0.53% down at 79,942.18.
Shares of ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Enterprises, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consumer Products contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
Shares of Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra dragged the Nifty most.
The Nifty Media and FMCG gained the most, while Nifty Metal and Auto sectors saw little gains.
Most sectors ended on the NSE in the red, with the Nifty Finance, Pharma, Bank and IT leading the losses.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,214 stocks advanced, 1,643 declined and 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The local unit closed flat against the dollar at 84.08 on Wednesday. This marks its record closing low, which the currency first posted on Oct 23.
Gold was trading at Rs 79,820 per 10 grammes, and silver was trading at Rs 98,920 per kg as of 3:30 p.m.
