Photo Credit: Envato

Stock Market Oct 30 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:02 PM IST, 30 Oct 2024

Indices Close Lower 

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 126 points or 0.51% lower at 24,340.85 and the BSE Sensex closed 426.85 points or 0.53% down at 79,942.18.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Read More

Top Gainers

Shares of ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Enterprises, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consumer Products contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Envato

Top Losers

Shares of Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra dragged the Nifty most.

Photo Credit: Envato

Sectors Ending Green

The Nifty Media and FMCG gained the most, while Nifty Metal and Auto sectors saw little gains.

Photo Credit: Envato

Sectors Ending Red

Most sectors ended on the NSE in the red, with the Nifty Finance, Pharma, Bank and IT leading the losses.

Photo Credit: Envato

Market Breadth

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,214 stocks advanced, 1,643 declined and 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Envato

Rupee Closes Flat

The local unit closed flat against the dollar at 84.08 on Wednesday. This marks its record closing low, which the currency first posted on Oct 23.

Photo Credit: Envato

Gold Prices Ahead Of Diwali

Gold was trading at Rs 79,820 per 10 grammes, and silver was trading at Rs 98,920 per kg as of 3:30 p.m.

Photo Credit: Envato

More Stories

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Chequered Flag Oct 29: Headlines At A Glance

Stock Market Oct 29 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers
Go To Homepage