Stock Market Oct 29 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:07 PM IST, 29 Oct 2024

Indices Close Higher 

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 127.70 points or 0.52% up at 24,466.85, and the BSE Sensex closed 363.99 points or 0.45% higher at 80,369.03.

Top Gainers

Shares of ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

Top Laggards

Shares of Infosys, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries capped the upside.

Sectors Ending Green

Most sectoral indices on the NSE rose, with the Nifty PSU Bank being the top gainer.

Sectors Ending Red

Only the Nifty Auto, Pharma, IT and FMCG indices ended lower.

Market Breadth

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,214 stocks advanced, 1,643 declined and 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Rupee Ends Flat

The local currency ended at 84.079 against the US dollar.

Dhanteras 2024: Gold & Silver Prices

Gold was trading at Rs 79,000 per 10 grammes, and silver was trading at Rs 98,530 per kg as of 03:35 p.m.

