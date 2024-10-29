Stock Market Oct 29 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Photo Credit: Freepik
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 127.70 points or 0.52% up at 24,466.85, and the BSE Sensex closed 363.99 points or 0.45% higher at 80,369.03.
Shares of ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
Shares of Infosys, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries capped the upside.
Most sectoral indices on the NSE rose, with the Nifty PSU Bank being the top gainer.
Only the Nifty Auto, Pharma, IT and FMCG indices ended lower.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,214 stocks advanced, 1,643 declined and 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The local currency ended at 84.079 against the US dollar.
Gold was trading at Rs 79,000 per 10 grammes, and silver was trading at Rs 98,530 per kg as of 03:35 p.m.
