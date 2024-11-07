Stock Market Nov. 7 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Photo Credit: Envato
Here's how the stock market fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 291.05 points, or 1.19% lower at 24,193 and the BSE Sensex closed 836.34 points, or 1.04% down at 79,541.79.
Photo Credit: Canva
Share prices of Apollo Hospitals, State Bank Of India, TCS, and HDFC Life contributed the most to gains in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit
While ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Trent, and Hindalco capped the upside the most.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit
Nearly all the Nifty indices ended in the red, led by Nifty Metal and Pharma. Only the Nifty PSU Bank ended flat.
Photo Credit: Envato
The broader markets ended in the red as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap ended 0.67% and 0.44% lower, respectively.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers as 1,825 stocks advanced, 2,094 declined and 115 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva
The Indian rupee ended at a record low. It depreciated nine paise to close lower at 84.376 against the dollar.
Photo Credit: Canva