Photo Credit: Envato

Stock Market Nov. 7 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here's how the stock market fared on Thursday.

Updated On 03:41 PM IST, 07 Nov 2024

Indices Snap Two-Day Rally

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 291.05 points, or 1.19% lower at 24,193 and the BSE Sensex closed 836.34 points, or 1.04% down at 79,541.79. 

Photo Credit: Canva

Top Gainers

Share prices of Apollo Hospitals, State Bank Of India, TCS, and HDFC Life contributed the most to gains in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit

Top Laggards

While ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Trent, and Hindalco capped the upside the most.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit

Sectors Ending Red

Nearly all the Nifty indices ended in the red, led by Nifty Metal and Pharma. Only the Nifty PSU Bank ended flat.

Photo Credit: Envato

Broader Markets

The broader markets ended in the red as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap ended 0.67% and 0.44% lower, respectively.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Breadth

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers as 1,825 stocks advanced, 2,094 declined and 115 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

Rupee

The Indian rupee ended at a record low. It depreciated nine paise to close lower at 84.376 against the dollar.

Photo Credit: Canva

