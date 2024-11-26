Stock Market Nov. 26 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Photo Credit: Canva stock
Here's how the Indian stock market fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 27.40 points, or 0.11% lower at 24,194.50 and the BSE Sensex closed 105.79 points, or 0.13% down at 80,004.06.
Photo Credit: canva stock
Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. dragged the Nifty the most.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
While those of Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Shriram Finance Ltd. cushioned the fall.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Six out of the 12 sectors on the NSE closed lower with Nifty Auto and Pharma leading the losses.
Photo Credit: Canva stock
The remaining six sectors closed on a positive note with Nifty IT and FMCG gaining the most.
Photo Credit: Canva stock
The broader markets ended up, as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 0.10% and 0.62% higher, respectively.
Photo Credit: Canva stock
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers, as 2,288 stocks advanced, 1,634 declined and 109 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
The Indian rupee closed weaker at 84.34 against the dollar after depreciating 4 paise.
Photo Credit: Canva stock