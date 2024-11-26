Photo Credit: Canva stock

Stock Market Nov. 26 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here's how the Indian stock market fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 03:57 PM IST, 26 Nov 2024

Indices End Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 27.40 points, or 0.11% lower at 24,194.50 and the BSE Sensex closed 105.79 points, or 0.13% down at 80,004.06.

Top Laggards

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. dragged the Nifty the most.

Top Gainers

While those of Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Shriram Finance Ltd. cushioned the fall.

Sectors Ending Red

Six out of the 12 sectors on the NSE closed lower with Nifty Auto and Pharma leading the losses.

Sectors Ending Green

The remaining six sectors closed on a positive note with Nifty IT and FMCG gaining the most.

Broader Markets

The broader markets ended up, as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 0.10% and 0.62% higher, respectively.

Market Breadth

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers, as 2,288 stocks advanced, 1,634 declined and 109 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Rupee

The Indian rupee closed weaker at 84.34 against the dollar after depreciating 4 paise.

