Photo Credit: Canva stock

Stock Market Nov. 25 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 03:52 PM IST, 25 Nov 2024

Indices End Higher

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 343.85 points, or 1.44% higher at 24,251.10 and the BSE Sensex closed 992.74 points, or 1.25% up at 80,109.85.

Photo Credit: Canva stock

 Read More

Top Laggards

Shares of Infosys Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. dragged the Nifty the most.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Top Gainers

While those of HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India contributed the most to gains in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Sectors Ending Red

On NSE, all 12 sectors ended higher.

Photo Credit: Canva stock

Broader Markets

The broader markets ended up, as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 1.61% and 1.86% higher, respectively.

Photo Credit: Canva stock

Market Breadth

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,687 stocks advanced, 1,366 declined and 161 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Rupee

The Indian rupee closed stronger at 84.28 against the dollar.

Photo Credit: Canva stock

More Stories

Chequered Flag Nov. 22: Headlines At A Glance

Stock Market Nov. 22 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers
Go To Homepage