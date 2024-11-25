Stock Market Nov. 25 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Photo Credit: Canva stock
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 343.85 points, or 1.44% higher at 24,251.10 and the BSE Sensex closed 992.74 points, or 1.25% up at 80,109.85.
Shares of Infosys Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. dragged the Nifty the most.
While those of HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India contributed the most to gains in the Nifty.
On NSE, all 12 sectors ended higher.
The broader markets ended up, as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 1.61% and 1.86% higher, respectively.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,687 stocks advanced, 1,366 declined and 161 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The Indian rupee closed stronger at 84.28 against the dollar.
