Stock Market Nov. 22 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here is how the markets fared on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 525.60 points, or 2.25% higher at 23,875.50 and the BSE Sensex closed 1,814 points, or 2.35% up at 78,969.86.
State Bank of India, Titan Co., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were the top gainers in Friday's trade.
The companies that dragged the market most were Bajaj Auto Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.
On NSE, only Nifty Media ended in red. Rest other sectors, including Nifty Pharma, Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal, were all in green.
Broader indices ended higher but underperformed the benchmarks. BSE Midcap closed 1.3% higher and BSE Midcap was 0.9% up.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. As many as 2,450 stocks advanced, 1,466 declined and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The Indian rupee closed stronger against US Dollar at 84.45, compared to the previous day.
