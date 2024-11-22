Stock Market Nov. 22 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here is how the markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 03:59 PM IST, 22 Nov 2024

Indices End In The Green 

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 525.60 points, or 2.25% higher at 23,875.50 and the BSE Sensex closed 1,814 points, or 2.35% up at 78,969.86.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Top Gainers

State Bank of India, Titan Co., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were the top gainers in Friday's trade.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Top Losers 

The companies that dragged the market most were Bajaj Auto Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

Photo Credit: Canva

Sectors Ending In Green

On NSE, only Nifty Media ended in red. Rest other sectors, including Nifty Pharma, Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal, were all in green.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Broader Markets

Broader indices ended higher but underperformed the benchmarks. BSE Midcap closed 1.3% higher and BSE Midcap was 0.9% up.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Breadth 

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. As many as 2,450 stocks advanced, 1,466 declined and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Rupee

The Indian rupee closed stronger against US Dollar at 84.45, compared to the previous day.

Photo Credit: Radhakisan Raswe/ Source: NDTV Profit

More Stories

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers

Chequered Flag Nov. 21: Headlines At A Glance

Stock Market Nov. 21 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers
Go To Homepage