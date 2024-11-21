Stock Market Nov. 21 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here is a look at how the markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 171.85 points, or 0.73% lower at 23,346.65 and the BSE Sensex closed 422.59 points, or 0.54% down at 77,15579.
Power Grid Corp. of India, UltraTech Cement Ltd. and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were the top gainers in Thursday's trade.
On NSE, sectors ended in the red with Nifty PSU Bank falling the most, followed by Nifty Media, Nifty Metal and Nifty Energy.
Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices ended 0.37% and 0.67% lower, respectively.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers, as many as 1,169 stocks advanced, 2,786 declined and 105 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The Indian rupee closed at record low against the US dollar at Rs 84.50.
