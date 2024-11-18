Stock Market Nov. 18 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here is a look at how the markets fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 78.9 points, or 0.3% lower at 23,453.80 and the BSE Sensex closed 241.3 points, or 0.3% down at 77,339.01.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Infosys Ltd., dragged the Nifty the most.
Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hero Motocorp Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. contributed the most to the Nifty's gains.
On NSE, sectors ended on a mixed note, with Nifty Metal rising the most followed by Nifty FMCG. Nifty Oil and Gas crashed the most after Nifty IT.
Broader markets ended lower on Monday. The BSE Midcap outperformed benchmark indices and settled 0.17% down. The Smallcap indices settled 0.69% down to underperform the benchmarks.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers, as 1,627 stocks advanced, 2,470 declined and 127 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The Indian rupee closed flat against the US Dollar at Rs 84.39.
