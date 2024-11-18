Stock Market Nov. 18 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here is a look at how the markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 03:56 PM IST, 18 Nov 2024

Indices End Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 78.9 points, or 0.3% lower at 23,453.80 and the BSE Sensex closed 241.3 points, or 0.3% down at 77,339.01.

Top Laggards

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Infosys Ltd., dragged the Nifty the most.

Photo Credit: Company PR

Top Gainers

Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hero Motocorp Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. contributed the most to the Nifty's gains.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Sectors Ending Red

On NSE, sectors ended on a mixed note, with Nifty Metal rising the most followed by Nifty FMCG. Nifty Oil and Gas crashed the most after Nifty IT.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Broader Markets

Broader markets ended lower on Monday. The BSE Midcap outperformed benchmark indices and settled 0.17% down. The Smallcap indices settled 0.69% down to underperform the benchmarks.

Photo Credit: Canva

Market Breadth 

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers, as 1,627 stocks advanced, 2,470 declined and 127 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Rupee

The Indian rupee closed flat against the US Dollar at Rs 84.39.

Photo Credit: Radhakisan Raswe/ Source: NDTV Profit

More Stories

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Losers And Gainers

Chequered Flag Nov. 14: Headlines At A Glance

Stock Market Nov. 14 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers
Go To Homepage