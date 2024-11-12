Photo Credit: Canva stock

Stock Market Nov. 12 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 03:51 PM IST, 12 Nov 2024

Indices End Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 257.85 points or 1.07% lower at 23,883.45 and the BSE Sensex closed 820.97 points or 1.03% down at 78,675.18.

Photo Credit: Canva stock

Top Laggards

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, NTPC, Britannia Industries and Larsen & Toubro dragged the Nifty the most.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Top Gainers

Infosys, ICICI Bank, Trent, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and HCL Technologies contributed the most to gains in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Sectors Ending Red

All the 12 sectoral indices on the NSE declined, with the Nifty Auto and PSU Bank leading the losses.

Photo Credit: Canva stock

Broader Markets

The broader markets ended in the red as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 1.17% and 1.34% lower respectively.

Photo Credit: Canva stock

Market Breadth

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 1,234 stocks advanced, 2,731 declined and 96 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Rupee

The Indian rupee closed flat at 84.39 against the dollar.

Photo Credit: Canva stock

