Stock Market Nov. 11 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here's how the stock market fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 6.90 points, or 0.03% lower at 24,141.30 and the BSE Sensex closed 9.83 points, or 0.01% up at 79,496.15.
Asian Paints Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Britannia Industries Ltd. dragged the Nifty the most.
Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. contributed the most to gains in the Nifty.
Eight sectoral indices on the NSE declined, with the Nifty Media and Metal falling the most.
Four sectoral indices ended in the green on NSE, led by Nifty IT and Bank Nifty.
The broader markets ended in the red as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 0.79% and 1.14% lower, respectively.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers, as 1,543 stocks advanced, 2,553 declined and 117 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The Indian rupee closed flat at 84.388 against the dollar.
