Stock Market Nov. 11 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here's how the stock market fared on Monday.

Updated On 03:58 PM IST, 11 Nov 2024

Indices End Mixed

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 6.90 points, or 0.03% lower at 24,141.30 and the BSE Sensex closed 9.83 points, or 0.01% up at 79,496.15. 

Top Laggards

Asian Paints Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Britannia Industries Ltd. dragged the Nifty the most.

Top Gainers

Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. contributed the most to gains in the Nifty.

Sectors Ending Red

Eight sectoral indices on the NSE declined, with the Nifty Media and Metal falling the most.

Sectors Ending Green

Four sectoral indices ended in the green on NSE, led by Nifty IT and Bank Nifty.

Broader Markets

The broader markets ended in the red as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 0.79% and 1.14% lower, respectively.

Market Breadth

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers, as 1,543 stocks advanced, 2,553 declined and 117 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Rupee

The Indian rupee closed flat at 84.388 against the dollar.

