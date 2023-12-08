Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Dec. 8

The benchmark indices rose logged the best weekly gains in nearly three years.

Updated On 05:04 PM IST, 08 Dec 2023

Nifty, Sensex Close At New Record Highs

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 68 points or 0.33% higher at 20,969.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 304 points or 0.44% up at 69,825.60.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank were positively adding to the indices.

The Laggards

ITC, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone weighed on the indices.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,002 stocks declined, 1,749 advanced and 129 remained unchanged.

