Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Dec. 8

Photo Credit: Reuters
The benchmark indices rose logged the best weekly gains in nearly three years.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 68 points or 0.33% higher at 20,969.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 304 points or 0.44% up at 69,825.60.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank were positively adding to the indices.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
ITC, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone weighed on the indices.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,002 stocks declined, 1,749 advanced and 129 remained unchanged.
Photo Credit: Canva