Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Dec. 13

The benchmark indices settled largely flat ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 20 points or 0.1%, higher at 20,926.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 34 points or 0.05%, higher at 69,584.60.
Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Hindalco Industries, ITC and State Bank of India were leading to the gains.
Infosys, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement weighed on the indices.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. As many as 2,179 stocks advanced, 1,597 declined, and 114 remained unchanged.
