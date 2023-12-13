Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Dec. 13

The benchmark indices settled largely flat ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet.

Updated On 04:15 PM IST, 13 Dec 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close Higher

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 20 points or 0.1%, higher at 20,926.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 34 points or 0.05%, higher at 69,584.60.

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Gainers

Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Hindalco Industries, ITC and State Bank of India were leading to the gains.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Infosys, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement weighed on the indices.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. As many as 2,179 stocks advanced, 1,597 declined, and 114 remained unchanged.

Photo Credit: Freepik

