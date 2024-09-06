Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 6

Here's how the markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:19 PM IST, 06 Sep 2024

Nifty, Sensex Log Worst Selloff Since August

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 1.1%, or 275.75 points lower at 24,869.35 to extend falls to a third consecutive session. While the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.24%, or 1,017.23 points down at 81,183.93, its fourth day of decline.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Read The Full Story

The Laggards

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India contributed the most to the loss in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Gainers

While those of Bajaj Finance Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. cushioned the fall.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 2,540 stocks fell, 1,407 rose and 87 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Envato

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept 5

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept 4

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept 4
Go To Homepage