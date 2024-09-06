Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 6

Nifty, Sensex Log Worst Selloff Since August

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 1.1%, or 275.75 points lower at 24,869.35 to extend falls to a third consecutive session. While the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.24%, or 1,017.23 points down at 81,183.93, its fourth day of decline.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit