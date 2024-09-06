Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 6

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the markets fared on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 1.1%, or 275.75 points lower at 24,869.35 to extend falls to a third consecutive session. While the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.24%, or 1,017.23 points down at 81,183.93, its fourth day of decline.
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India contributed the most to the loss in the Nifty.
While those of Bajaj Finance Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. cushioned the fall.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 2,540 stocks fell, 1,407 rose and 87 remained unchanged on the BSE.
