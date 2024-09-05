Photo Credit: Canva

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept 5

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.

Indices Extend Fall

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 53.60 points or 0.21% lower at 25,145.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 151.48 points or 0.18% down at 82,201.16.

The Laggards

Shares of RIL, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro contributed the most to the losses in the Nifty.

The Gainers

Titan, ITC, Infosys and HDFC Bank advanced the most.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 2,260 stocks rose, 1,667 fell and 111 remained unchanged on the BSE.

