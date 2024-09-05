Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept 5

Photo Credit: Canva
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 53.60 points or 0.21% lower at 25,145.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 151.48 points or 0.18% down at 82,201.16.
Shares of RIL, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro contributed the most to the losses in the Nifty.
Titan, ITC, Infosys and HDFC Bank advanced the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 2,260 stocks rose, 1,667 fell and 111 remained unchanged on the BSE.
