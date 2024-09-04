Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept 4

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.3%, or 81.1 points lower at 25,198.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.25%, or 202.80 points to close at 82,352.64.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. contributed the most to losses in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and HDFC Banks Ltd. cushioned the loss.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Market breadth was evenly split between buyers and sellers. Around 2,019 stocks fell, 1,932 stocks rose, and 96 remained unchanged on BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva