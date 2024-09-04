Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept 4

Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 03:58 PM IST, 04 Sep 2024

Nifty, Sensex End Lower Tracking Global Rout

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.3%, or 81.1 points lower at 25,198.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.25%, or 202.80 points to close at 82,352.64.

The Laggards

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. contributed the most to losses in the Nifty.

The Gainers

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and HDFC Banks Ltd. cushioned the loss.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was evenly split between buyers and sellers. Around 2,019 stocks fell, 1,932 stocks rose, and 96 remained unchanged on BSE.

