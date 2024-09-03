Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept 3

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.
The Nifty was flat as it ended 1.15 points higher at 25,279.85, and the Sensex was 4.40 points or 0.01% down at 82,555.44.
Shares of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI Life Insurance, and HDFC Life contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
Infosys, Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel Ltd. weighed on the index.
Market breadth was evenly split between buyers and sellers. Around 2,011 stocks advanced, 1,925 stocks declined, and 118 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
