Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept 3

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:09 PM IST, 03 Sep 2024

Nifty Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

The Nifty was flat as it ended 1.15 points higher at 25,279.85, and the Sensex was 4.40 points or 0.01% down at 82,555.44.

The Gainers

Shares of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI Life Insurance, and HDFC Life contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Infosys, Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was evenly split between buyers and sellers. Around 2,011 stocks advanced, 1,925 stocks declined, and 118 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

