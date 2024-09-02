Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept 2

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Here's how the markets fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.2%, or 49.35 points, higher at 25,285.25, and the Sensex closed 0.24%, or 194.07 points, up at 82,559.84.
Shares of ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Reliance Industries contributed the most to the gains of Nifty.
HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel weighed on the Nifty.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. As many as 2,255 stocks fell, 1,782 rose, and 149 remained unchanged on the BSE.
