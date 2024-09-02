Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept 2

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:06 PM IST, 02 Sep 2024

Nifty Extends Rally To 13th Session With Fresh Closing Highs

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.2%, or 49.35 points, higher at 25,285.25, and the Sensex closed 0.24%, or 194.07 points, up at 82,559.84.

The Gainers

Shares of ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Reliance Industries contributed the most to the gains of Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel weighed on the Nifty.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. As many as 2,255 stocks fell, 1,782 rose, and 149 remained unchanged on the BSE.

