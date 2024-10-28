Photo Credit: Envato

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 28

Sensex and Nifty snapped a five-day losing streak.

Updated On 04:10 PM IST, 28 Oct 2024

Nifty, Sensex Snap Five–Day Losing Streak

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 158.35 points, or 0.65% higher at 24,339.15, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 602.75 points, or 0.76% higher at 80,005.04.

Photo Credit: Pexels

 Read More

Top Gainers

ICICI Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., State Bank of India, Shriram Finance Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Top Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Sectors End Green

All the sectors rose at market close with PSU Banks and Metal being the top performers.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. As many as 2,593 stocks rose, 1,401 fell, and 159 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Envato

More Stories

Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, L&T — Sharekhan's Top Stocks To Buy This Diwali

Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Diwali Mahurat 2024 Stock Picks: Gravita India To Lupin — Here Are Top Picks By Axis Securities
Go To Homepage