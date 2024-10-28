Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 28

Photo Credit: Envato
Sensex and Nifty snapped a five-day losing streak.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 158.35 points, or 0.65% higher at 24,339.15, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 602.75 points, or 0.76% higher at 80,005.04.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., State Bank of India, Shriram Finance Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
All the sectors rose at market close with PSU Banks and Metal being the top performers.
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. As many as 2,593 stocks rose, 1,401 fell, and 159 remained unchanged on the BSE.
