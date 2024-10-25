Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 25

Here's how the markets performed on Friday.

Updated On 04:11 PM IST, 25 Oct 2024

Nifty, Sensex End At Nearly Two-And-A Half Months Low

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.90%, or 218.60 points down at 24,180.80 and S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.83%, or 662.87 points to close at 79,402.29.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Shares of ITC Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Bharat Electronics Ltd. cushioned the fall in the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Canva

 Read Full Story Here

The Laggards

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. contributed the most to falls in the index.

Photo Credit: Canva

 Read Full Story Here

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 3,087 stocks declined, 856 stocks advanced, and 78 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

 Read Full Story Here

More Stories

HDFC Securities' Top Stock Picks For Samvat 2081

Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Chequered Flag: Today's Headlines At A Glance
Go To Homepage