Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 25

Here's how the markets performed on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.90%, or 218.60 points down at 24,180.80 and S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.83%, or 662.87 points to close at 79,402.29.
Shares of ITC Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Bharat Electronics Ltd. cushioned the fall in the Nifty 50.
Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. contributed the most to falls in the index.
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 3,087 stocks declined, 856 stocks advanced, and 78 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
