Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct 24

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:06 PM IST, 24 Oct 2024

Indices Struggle To Recover From Two–Month Low

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 36.10 points or 0.15% down at 24,399.40, and the BSE Sensex ended 16.82 points or 0.02% down at 80,065.16.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank supported the Nifty 50 the most.

The Laggards

Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance and Infosys weighed down the benchmark index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,345 stocks fell, 1,590 rose and 98 remained unchanged on the BSE.

