Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct 24

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 36.10 points or 0.15% down at 24,399.40, and the BSE Sensex ended 16.82 points or 0.02% down at 80,065.16.
Photo Credit: Freepik
HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank supported the Nifty 50 the most.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance and Infosys weighed down the benchmark index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,345 stocks fell, 1,590 rose and 98 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Unsplash