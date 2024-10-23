Photo Credit: Canva

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 23

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:37 PM IST, 23 Oct 2024

Nifty, Sensex Fall For Third Straight Session

Nifty ended 0.16%, or 37.95 points, down at 24,434.15, and Sensex closed 0.17%, or 138.74 points, lower at 80,081.98.

The Gainers

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and HCL Tech Ltd. cushioned the fall of Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,187 stocks advanced, 1,743 stocks declined, and 101 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

