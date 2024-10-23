Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 23

Photo Credit: Canva
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.
Nifty ended 0.16%, or 37.95 points, down at 24,434.15, and Sensex closed 0.17%, or 138.74 points, lower at 80,081.98.
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and HCL Tech Ltd. cushioned the fall of Nifty 50.
Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,187 stocks advanced, 1,743 stocks declined, and 101 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.