Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 22

Photo Credit: Canva
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Tuesday.
The Nifty 50 ended 309 points or 1.25% down at 24,472.10, and the Sensex closed 930.55 or 1.15% down at 80,220.72, the lowest level since Aug 14.
Photo Credit:
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India weighed on the Nifty the most.
Photo Credit: Freepik
ICICI Bank, Infosys and Nestle India share prices added to the Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: Rawpixel.com/Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 3,407 stocks fell, 576 rose and 76 were unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Freepik