Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 22

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 05:03 PM IST, 22 Oct 2024

Indices End At Two–Month Low

The Nifty 50 ended 309 points or 1.25% down at 24,472.10, and the Sensex closed 930.55 or 1.15% down at 80,220.72, the lowest level since Aug 14.

The Losers

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India weighed on the Nifty the most.

The Gainers

ICICI Bank, Infosys and Nestle India share prices added to the Nifty 50.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 3,407 stocks fell, 576 rose and 76 were unchanged on the BSE.

