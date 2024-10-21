Photo Credit: Yashowardhan Singh/Unsplash

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 21

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:02 PM IST, 21 Oct 2024

Indices Close Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 72.95 points or 0.29% down at 24,781.10, and the BSE Sensex lost 73.48 points or 0.09% to close at 81,151.27.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Losers

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Consumer Products and ICICI Bank dragged the Nifty the most.

Photo Credit: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints minimised the fall.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,900 stocks declined, 1,133 advanced and 142 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Freepik

