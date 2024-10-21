Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 21

Photo Credit: Yashowardhan Singh/Unsplash
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 72.95 points or 0.29% down at 24,781.10, and the BSE Sensex lost 73.48 points or 0.09% to close at 81,151.27.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Consumer Products and ICICI Bank dragged the Nifty the most.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints minimised the fall.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,900 stocks declined, 1,133 advanced and 142 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.
