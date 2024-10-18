Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct 18

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 104.20 points or 0.42% higher at 24,854.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 218.14 points or 0.27% up at 81,224.75.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and NTPC share prices contributed the most to the Nifty's gains.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Infosys, Asian Paints, ITC, Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever weighed the most on the Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: Company website
The market breadth was largely split between buyers and sellers as 1,942 stocks rose, 1,933 fell and 108 remained unchanged on the BSE.