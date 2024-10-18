Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct 18

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:27 PM IST, 18 Oct 2024

Indices Snap Three–Day Losing Streak

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 104.20 points or 0.42% higher at 24,854.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 218.14 points or 0.27% up at 81,224.75.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and NTPC share prices contributed the most to the Nifty's gains.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read Full Story Here

The Laggards

Infosys, Asian Paints, ITC, Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever weighed the most on the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Read Full Story Here

Market Wrap

The market breadth was largely split between buyers and sellers as 1,942 stocks rose, 1,933 fell and 108 remained unchanged on the BSE.

 Read Full Story Here

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 17

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 16

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct 15
Go To Homepage