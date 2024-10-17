Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 17

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:36 PM IST, 17 Oct 2024

Indices End Near Two-Month Low

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 221.45 points or 0.89% down at 24,749.85, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.61% or 494.75 points lower at 81,006.61

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the stocks that weighed on the Nifty 50 the most.

The Gainers

Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India and Power Grid Corp. were among the top gainers.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,690 stocks declined, 1,273 advanced and 101 remained unchanged on the BSE.

