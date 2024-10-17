Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 17

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 221.45 points or 0.89% down at 24,749.85, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.61% or 494.75 points lower at 81,006.61
Photo Credit: StockSnap/Pixabay
HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the stocks that weighed on the Nifty 50 the most.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India and Power Grid Corp. were among the top gainers.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,690 stocks declined, 1,273 advanced and 101 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Reuters