Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 16

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 86.05 points or 0.34% down at 24,971.30, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 318.76 points or 0.39% down at 81,501.36.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life Insurance and Bajaj Auto contributed the most to Nifty's gains.
Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, ICICI Bank and Nestle India weighed on the index the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,032 stocks rose, 1,926 declined and 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.
