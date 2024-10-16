Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 16

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:18 PM IST, 16 Oct 2024

Indices Record Two–Day Losing Streak

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 86.05 points or 0.34% down at 24,971.30, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 318.76 points or 0.39% down at 81,501.36.

Photo Credit: Pexels

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life Insurance and Bajaj Auto contributed the most to Nifty's gains.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, ICICI Bank and Nestle India weighed on the index the most.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,032 stocks rose, 1,926 declined and 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Freepik

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct 15

WATCH: First Trial Flight Lands At Navi Mumbai Airport

Mark Zuckerberg Becomes World's 2nd Richest Person
Go To Homepage