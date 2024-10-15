Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct 15

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:03 PM IST, 15 Oct 2024

Indices End Lower As RIL Earnings Disappoint

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 70.60 points or 0.28% down at 25,057.35 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 152.93 points or 0.19% lower at 81,820.12.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

The Gainers

Shares of ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement contributed the most to the Nifty's gains.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

Shares of Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, HDFC Life Insurance weighed the most on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was evenly split between buyers and sellers as 2,049 stocks rose, 1,904 stocks declined and 111 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

WATCH: First Trial Flight Lands At Navi Mumbai Airport

Mark Zuckerberg Becomes World's 2nd Richest Person

Apple iPhone 16 Series Hits India: Check Price, Specs And The Rush
Go To Homepage