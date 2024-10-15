Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct 15

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 70.60 points or 0.28% down at 25,057.35 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 152.93 points or 0.19% lower at 81,820.12.
Shares of ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement contributed the most to the Nifty's gains.
Shares of Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, HDFC Life Insurance weighed the most on the index.
The market breadth was evenly split between buyers and sellers as 2,049 stocks rose, 1,904 stocks declined and 111 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
