Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 6

The benchmark indices recorded the best session in six weeks.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 273.05 points, or 1.13% higher at 24,486.35 and the BSE Sensex closed 901.50 points, or 1.13% up at 80,378.13.
Share prices of Infosys, TCS, Reliance Industries, L&T and HCLTech contributed the most to gains in the Nifty.
While Titan, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, SBI Life and HDFC Life capped the upside the most.
All of the sectors on the NSE ended higher, led by the Nifty IT and Realty.
The broader markets underperformed the benchmark indices as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap ended 2.28% and 1.96% higher, respectively.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 3,005 stocks advanced, 964 declined and 94 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The Indian rupee ended at a record low. It depreciated 17 paise to close lower at 84.28 against the dollar.
