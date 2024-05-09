Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 9

Photo Credit: Freepik.com
Here's how the stock markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 345 points or 1.55% lower at 21,957.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 1,062.22 points or 1.45% lower at 72,404.17.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. dragged the Nifty the most.
Infosys Ltd., State Bank of India, Tata Motors Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp. limited the fall in the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 2,902 stocks fell, 929 rose and 112 remained unchanged on the BSE.
