Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 8

Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.
The Nifty 50 settled flat at 22,302.5, while the Sensex declined 45.46 points, or 0.06%, to end at 73,466.39.
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., State Bank of India and NTPC Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank, Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. added negatively to the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. Around 2,133 stocks rose, 1,661 fell, and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.