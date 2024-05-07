Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 7

Photo Credit: Pexels
Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.
The Nifty 50 ended 140.20 points, or 0.62%, lower at 22,302.50, while the Sensex closed 383.69 points, or 0.52%, down at 73,511.85.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. added to the index.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. pressured the benchmark.
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,727 stocks declined, 1,096 rose and 109 remained unchanged on the BSE.
