Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 7

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:19 PM IST, 07 May 2024

Nifty, Sensex End Lower

The Nifty 50 ended 140.20 points, or 0.62%, lower at 22,302.50, while the Sensex closed 383.69 points, or 0.52%, down at 73,511.85.

The Gainers

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. added to the index.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. pressured the benchmark.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,727 stocks declined, 1,096 rose and 109 remained unchanged on the BSE.

