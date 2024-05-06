Photo Credit: Canva

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 6

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:04 PM IST, 06 May 2024

Nifty, Sensex End Little Changed Amid Volatility

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 33.15 points, or 0.15%, lower at 22,442.7, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 17.39 points, or 0.02%, higher at 73,895.54.

Photo Credit: Vivek Amare/NDTV Profit

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Britannia Industries Ltd. capped the losses.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

Shares of Titan Co. Ltd., State Bank Of India, Reliance Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. contributed to the fall of Nifty.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. Around 2,625 stocks declined, 1,296 stocks advanced, and 173 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Stories To Read On A Sunday

Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholders Meet 2024

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 3
Go To Homepage