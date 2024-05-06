Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 6

Photo Credit: Canva
Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 33.15 points, or 0.15%, lower at 22,442.7, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 17.39 points, or 0.02%, higher at 73,895.54.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Britannia Industries Ltd. capped the losses.
Shares of Titan Co. Ltd., State Bank Of India, Reliance Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. contributed to the fall of Nifty.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. Around 2,625 stocks declined, 1,296 stocks advanced, and 173 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
