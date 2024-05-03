Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 3

Here's how the stock markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 03:58 PM IST, 03 May 2024

Nifty, Sensex End Lower, Capping Weekly Gains

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Market Wrap

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Top 5 Favourite Ice Cream Flavours Ordered This Summer

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 2

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 2
Go To Homepage