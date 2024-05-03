Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 3

Nifty 50 ended 172.35 points or 0.76% lower at 22,475.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 732.96 points or 0.98% down at 73,878.15..Read Full Story Here.Coal India Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. supported the benchmark..Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. weighed on the benchmark index..Market breadth skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,296 stocks fell, 1,540 stocks rose, and 122 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.