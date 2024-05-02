Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 2

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Here's how the stock markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 52.30 points or 0.23% up at 22,657.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 128.33 points or 0.17% at 74,611.11.
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Asian Paints Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd put pressure on the index.
The market breadth was evenly split between buyers and sellers as 1,913 stocks rose, 1,924 declined and 120 remained unchanged on the BSE.
