Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 2

Here's how the stock markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:25 PM IST, 02 May 2024

Indices End Higher

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 52.30 points or 0.23% up at 22,657.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 128.33 points or 0.17% at 74,611.11.

The Gainers

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Asian Paints Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd put pressure on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was evenly split between buyers and sellers as 1,913 stocks rose, 1,924 declined and 120 remained unchanged on the BSE.

