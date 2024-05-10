Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 10

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the markets fared on Friday.
Nifty ended 0.44% or 97.10 points higher at 22,054.60 and the Sensex rose 248.45 points or 0.34% to close at 72,652.62.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Shares of ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. contributed the most to the gains.
Photo Credit: Canva
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. capped the upside.
Photo Credit: Canva
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,216 stock advanced, 1,590 stocks fell, and 125 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva