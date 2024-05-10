Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 10

Here's how the markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:20 PM IST, 10 May 2024

Nifty, Sensex Log Worst Week In Nearly Two Months

Nifty ended 0.44% or 97.10 points higher at 22,054.60 and the Sensex rose 248.45 points or 0.34% to close at 72,652.62.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

The Gainers

Shares of ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. contributed the most to the gains.

Photo Credit: Canva

The Laggards

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. capped the upside.

Photo Credit: Canva

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,216 stock advanced, 1,590 stocks fell, and 125 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

