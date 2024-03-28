Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 28

Nifty ends above 22,300, Sensex adds 655 points. ICICI Bank, SBI, and L&T lead gains.

Updated On 04:07 PM IST, 28 Mar 2024

Nifty Pares Gains In Last Hour

The Nifty ended 219.85 points up, or 0.99%, at 22,343.50, while the Sensex closed 639.16 points higher, or 0.88%, at 73,635.48.

The Gainers

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the gains.

The Laggards

Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was evenly split between buyers and sellers. Around 1,995 stocks declined, 1,828 stocks rose, and 113 remained unchanged on the BSE.

