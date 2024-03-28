Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 28

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape
Nifty ends above 22,300, Sensex adds 655 points. ICICI Bank, SBI, and L&T lead gains.
The Nifty ended 219.85 points up, or 0.99%, at 22,343.50, while the Sensex closed 639.16 points higher, or 0.88%, at 73,635.48.
Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the gains.
Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
Market breadth was evenly split between buyers and sellers. Around 1,995 stocks declined, 1,828 stocks rose, and 113 remained unchanged on the BSE.
