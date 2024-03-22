Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 22

Here's how the markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:06 PM IST, 22 Mar 2024

Nifty, Sensex End Higher For The Third Day

Nifty 50 ended 84.80 points or 0.39% higher at 22,096.75, and Sensex settled 190.75 points or 0.26% higher at 72,831.94.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

The Gainers

ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. contributed to the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Canva

The Laggards

Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Canva

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Aroun 2,442 stocks rose, 1,363 stocks declined, and 101 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

