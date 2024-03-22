Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 22

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the markets fared on Friday.
Nifty 50 ended 84.80 points or 0.39% higher at 22,096.75, and Sensex settled 190.75 points or 0.26% higher at 72,831.94.
ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. contributed to the Nifty.
Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Aroun 2,442 stocks rose, 1,363 stocks declined, and 101 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
