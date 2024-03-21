Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 21

Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:01 PM IST, 21 Mar 2024

Sensex, Nifty Ends Higher For Second Day

Nifty 50 settled 172.85 points or 0.79% higher at 22,011.95 while Sensex gained 590.60 points or 0.82% to end at 72,692.29 points.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Gainers

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ITC Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed the most to the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., and Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd. weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. Around 2,759 stocks rose, 1,063 stocks declined, and 104 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

