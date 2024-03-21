Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 21

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.
Nifty 50 settled 172.85 points or 0.79% higher at 22,011.95 while Sensex gained 590.60 points or 0.82% to end at 72,692.29 points.
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ITC Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed the most to the Nifty.
Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., and Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd. weighed on the index.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. Around 2,759 stocks rose, 1,063 stocks declined, and 104 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
