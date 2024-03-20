Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 20

Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.

Nifty, Sensex Rebound

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 21.65 points, or 0.099%, higher at 21,839.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 89.64 points, or 0.12%, up at 72,101.69.

The Gainers

ITC Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India positively added to the changes in the benchmark indices.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. weighed on the indices.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,188 stocks declined, 1,605 rose, and 110 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.

