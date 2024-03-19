Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 19

Photo Credit: Vijaye Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 238.25 points or 1.08% lower at 21,817.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 736.37 points or 1.01% down at 72,012.05.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Shares of Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto cushioned the fall in the Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: Canva
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ITC and Larsen & Toubro dragged the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Canva
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,572 stocks declined, 1,244 rose and 112 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva