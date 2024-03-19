Photo Credit: Vijaye Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 19

Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:15 PM IST, 19 Mar 2024

Indices Close At Over One-Month Low

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 238.25 points or 1.08% lower at 21,817.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 736.37 points or 1.01% down at 72,012.05.

The Gainers

Shares of Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto cushioned the fall in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ITC and Larsen & Toubro dragged the Nifty.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,572 stocks declined, 1,244 rose and 112 remained unchanged on the BSE.

