Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 18

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:26 PM IST, 18 Mar 2024

Nifty, Sensex Rebound From One-Day Fall

The Nifty 50 ended 32.35 points, or 0.15%, higher at 22,055.70, and the Sensex rose 104.99 points, or 0.14%, to close at 72,748.42.

The Gainers

Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Axis Bank contributed positively to the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Titan Co. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,008 stocks advanced, 1,929 stocks fell, and 119 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.

