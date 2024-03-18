Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 18

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime
Here's how the markets fared on Monday.
The Nifty 50 ended 32.35 points, or 0.15%, higher at 22,055.70, and the Sensex rose 104.99 points, or 0.14%, to close at 72,748.42.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Axis Bank contributed positively to the Nifty 50.
Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Titan Co. weighed on the index.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,008 stocks advanced, 1,929 stocks fell, and 119 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.
