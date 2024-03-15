Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 15

Here's how the stock market fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:32 PM IST, 15 Mar 2024

Nifty Registers Worst Week In Over Four Months

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 150.10 points, or 0.68%, lower at 21,996.55 and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 453.85 points, or 0.62%, to end at 72,643.43.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd. and HDFC Life Insurance Co. minimised loss in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Shares of Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. weighed on the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. Around 2,010 stocks declined, 1,811 stocks rose, and 115 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 14

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 14

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 13
Go To Homepage