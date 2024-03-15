Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 15

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the stock market fared on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 150.10 points, or 0.68%, lower at 21,996.55 and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 453.85 points, or 0.62%, to end at 72,643.43.
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd. and HDFC Life Insurance Co. minimised loss in the Nifty.
Shares of Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. weighed on the Nifty.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. Around 2,010 stocks declined, 1,811 stocks rose, and 115 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
