Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 14

Here's how the stock markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:20 PM IST, 14 Mar 2024

Indices Rebound

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 153.30 points or 0.7% higher at 22,151, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 335.39 points or 0.46% up at 73,097.28.

The Gainers

Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies added led the gains in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance limited the gains.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,733 stocks rose, 1,143 declined and 82 remained unchanged on the BSE.

