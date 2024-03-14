Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 14

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the stock markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 153.30 points or 0.7% higher at 22,151, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 335.39 points or 0.46% up at 73,097.28.
Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies added led the gains in the Nifty 50.
Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance limited the gains.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,733 stocks rose, 1,143 declined and 82 remained unchanged on the BSE.
