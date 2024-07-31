Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 31

Photo Credit: Canva
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,951.15, up 0.38% or 93.85 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 81,741, up 0.35% or 285.94 points.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Reliance Industries, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and Dr Reddy's Laboratories weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,132 stocks rose, 1,820 declined and 85 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva