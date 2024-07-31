Photo Credit: Canva

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 31

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:18 PM IST, 31 Jul 2024

Indices Extend Record Run

The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,951.15, up 0.38% or 93.85 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 81,741, up 0.35% or 285.94 points.

The Gainers

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and Dr Reddy's Laboratories weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,132 stocks rose, 1,820 declined and 85 remained unchanged on the BSE.

