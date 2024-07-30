Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 30

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,857.30, up 0.09% or 21.20 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 81,455.40, up 0.12% or 99.56 points.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Shares of Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Power Grid Corp. and Titan led the gains in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Canva
Reliance Industries, ITC, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services weighed on the index the most.
Photo Credit: Canva
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,296 stocks advance, 1,597 declined and 130 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva