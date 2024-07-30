Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 30

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:06 PM IST, 30 Jul 2024

Indices End At Record Closing Highs

The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,857.30, up 0.09% or 21.20 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 81,455.40, up 0.12% or 99.56 points.

The Gainers

Shares of Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Power Grid Corp. and Titan led the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, ITC, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services weighed on the index the most.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,296 stocks advance, 1,597 declined and 130 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.

