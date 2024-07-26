Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 26

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:13 PM IST, 26 Jul 2024

Indices Close Higher

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 428.75 points or 1.76% up at 24,834.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 1,292.92 points or 1.62% higher at 81,332.72.

The Gainers

Shares of Infosys, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank led the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Oil & Natural Gas Corp., HDFC Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Nestle India and Axis Bank minimised the gains.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,650 stocks rose, 1,285 declined and 105 remained unchanged on the BSE.

