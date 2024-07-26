Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 26

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 428.75 points or 1.76% up at 24,834.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 1,292.92 points or 1.62% higher at 81,332.72.
Shares of Infosys, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank led the gains in the Nifty.
Oil & Natural Gas Corp., HDFC Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Nestle India and Axis Bank minimised the gains.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,650 stocks rose, 1,285 declined and 105 remained unchanged on the BSE.
