Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 25

Here's how the stock markets fared on Thursday.
The Nifty 50 ended 7.40 points or 0.03% lower at 24,406.10, and the Sensex fell 109.09 points or 0.14% to close at 80,039.80.
Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corp of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank contributed to the Nifty 50.
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, ICT, Infosys, and Titan Co. weighed on the index.
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. Around 2,118 stocks rose, 1,795 fell, and 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.
