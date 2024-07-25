Photo Credit: Pexels

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 25

Here's how the stock markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:00 PM IST, 25 Jul 2024

Nifty, Sensex End Little Changed

The Nifty 50 ended 7.40 points or 0.03% lower at 24,406.10, and the Sensex fell 109.09 points or  0.14% to close at 80,039.80.

Photo Credit: Reuters

 Read The Full Story

The Gainers

Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corp of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank contributed to the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, ICT, Infosys, and Titan Co. weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. Around 2,118 stocks rose, 1,795 fell, and 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Freepik

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 24

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 24

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 23
Go To Homepage