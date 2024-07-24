Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 24

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:14 PM IST, 24 Jul 2024

Indices Log Worst Losing Streak In Over A Month

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 65.55 points or 0.27% lower at 24,413.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 280.16 points or 0.35% down at 80,148.88.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

The Laggards

Shares of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank dragged the Nifty the most.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Gainers

NTPC, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HDFC Life Insurance and Tech Mahindra cushioned the fall in the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,810 stocks advanced, 1,088 declined and 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

