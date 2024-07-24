Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 24

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 65.55 points or 0.27% lower at 24,413.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 280.16 points or 0.35% down at 80,148.88.
Shares of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank dragged the Nifty the most.
NTPC, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HDFC Life Insurance and Tech Mahindra cushioned the fall in the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,810 stocks advanced, 1,088 declined and 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.
