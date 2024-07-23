Photo Credit: PTI

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 23

Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:05 PM IST, 23 Jul 2024

Sensex, Nifty End Down For Third Day On Capital Gain Tax

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 30.20 points, or 0.12%, lower at 24,479.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 73.04 points, or 0.1%, to end at 80,429.04.

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank weighed on the benchmark Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Gainers

ITC, Titan Co., Infosys, NTPC, and Tata Consumer Products capped the losses in the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,155 stocks declined, 1,743 stocks rose, and 118 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

