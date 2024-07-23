Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 23

Photo Credit: PTI
Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 30.20 points, or 0.12%, lower at 24,479.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 73.04 points, or 0.1%, to end at 80,429.04.
Photo Credit: Reuters
HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank weighed on the benchmark Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: Freepik
ITC, Titan Co., Infosys, NTPC, and Tata Consumer Products capped the losses in the index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,155 stocks declined, 1,743 stocks rose, and 118 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva