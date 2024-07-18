Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 18

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Here is how the markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 rose 187.85 points, or 0.76% to 24,800.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 626.91 points, or 0.78% higher at 81,343.46.
Shares of Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed to gains in the Nifty.
While those of HDFC Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. weighed the index.
