Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 18

Nifty, Sensex End Choppy Session At Record Highs As Infosys, TCS Lead

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 187.85 points, or 0.76% to 24,800.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 626.91 points, or 0.78% higher at 81,343.46.

Photo Credit: Stock Market/Canva