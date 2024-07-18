Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 18

Here is how the markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:02 PM IST, 18 Jul 2024

Nifty, Sensex End Choppy Session At Record Highs As Infosys, TCS Lead

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 187.85 points, or 0.76% to 24,800.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 626.91 points, or 0.78% higher at 81,343.46.

Photo Credit: Stock Market/Canva

 Read The Full Story

The Gainers

Shares of Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed to gains in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Bull Market/Canva

The Laggards

While those of HDFC Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. weighed the index.

Photo Credit: Bear Market/Canva

Market Wrap

Photo Credit: Market breadth/Canva

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 16

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 16

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 15
Go To Homepage